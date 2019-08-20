Clear
Man arrested after allegedly trying to shoot officers

By AP News

FOLSOM, Calif. — Authorities say a shoplifting suspect pulled a gun and tried to shoot police in Northern California but the gun jammed.

KCRA-TV says 29-year-old Jason Knapp was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a violent struggle with three Folsom police officers and a store employee. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Police say they went to a business at around 1 p.m. to help employees deal with a shoplifting suspect who immediately got into a struggle with officers.

Police say he pulled a gun, pointed it at officers and pulled the trigger but it jammed.

He was finally shot with a stun gun, disarmed and arrested.

Police say Knapp and three officers were treated for minor injuries.

Police also say they found two guns and a half-pound of cocaine in his car.

