3 hurt as dump truck plows into LA apartment building

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say three people have been injured after a dump truck smashed into an apartment building in Los Angeles.

About half of the truck wound up inside the building in Pacoima Tuesday afternoon.

KTLA-TV says surveillance video shows the truck plowed through an intersection and broadsided a sedan before slamming head-first into the building.

KABC-TV says a 69-year-old grandmother inside an apartment was injured while her two granddaughters playing outside weren’t hurt.

KNBC-TV says she had broken ribs.

The Fire Department says the apartment resident is in serious condition at a hospital. A woman in the sedan is in fair condition.

The dump truck driver had minor injuries.

Fire officials say authorities evacuated all 28 apartments and red-tagged three units as being uninhabitable.

