Walmart sues Tesla for solar panels that went up in flames

NEW YORK — Walmart is suing Tesla, saying that several solar panels that Tesla installed on Walmart store rooftops went up in flames, causing millions of dollars in damage.

The retailer says fires broke out at seven stores between 2012 and 2018. Merchandise was damaged, and one store in Ohio had to be closed for eight days.

In the lawsuit, Walmart says Tesla’s energy division, formerly known as SolarCity, engaged in “widespread, systemic negligence” and “failed to abide by prudent industry practices in installing, operating, and maintaining its solar systems.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.