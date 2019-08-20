Sunny
Big Chill to IL Rangers RF Mazara out with oblique strain

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

The Rangers made the move Tuesday before the first game of their doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels. Mazara left in the third inning of Monday night’s victory with left oblique tightness.

Infielder/outfielder Danny Santana was still sore after leaving Monday’s game with left hamstring tightness. He wasn’t in the lineup for the first game Tuesday.

Infielder Nick Solak was selected from Triple-A Nashville and was in the starting lineup as the designated hitter for the opener to make his major league debut.

Left-handed pitcher Joe Palumbo was added as the 26th player for the doubleheader and started the opener.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

