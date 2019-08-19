Clear
Man dead in Los Angeles police shooting

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A man has been killed in a Los Angeles police shooting in the San Fernando Valley — the second deadly LAPD shooting in as many days.

Police say officers responded to a report of a family disturbance Monday afternoon in Arleta.

KCAL-TV says when they arrived, an officer put out an officer-needs-help call and shots were fired.

Police also swarmed a home.

News video showed a man lying on the ground in an alley. A handgun was found on top of a trash can and a shotgun was on the ground nearby.

On Sunday night, Los Angeles police shot and killed a man they say opened fire on a patrol car that was stopped at a red light in El Sereno.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack.

