Buena Park police kill driver who rammed their patrol car

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. — Police in Orange County have shot and killed a man they say rammed a stolen SUV into a patrol car.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday in Fullerton.

Authorities say police from neighboring Buena Park were pulling over a Range Rover for traffic violations when they learned it had been reported stolen from Anaheim.

Fullerton police say the Range Rover yielded but then reversed and rammed into the officers’ vehicle as the officers were getting out.

At least one officer opened fire, killing the driver. His name hasn’t been released.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time.

