Sunny
96.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gun control advocates call for new gun laws at rallies

By AP News

Gun control advocates call for new gun laws at rallies

Photo Icon View Photo

Gun control advocates have rallied around the country, seeking to pressure Congress to tighten the nation’s gun laws after the recent mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Providence, Rhode Island. Some held up signs that said, “Disarm Hate,” ”Enough” and “No One Needs a Weapon of War at Home.”

In Baltimore, activists organized a similar march.

Protesters in Charleston, West Virginia, carried signs that called for changing Congress if it didn’t change gun laws.

Demonstrators also gathered in front of City Hall in San Francisco.

Congress is on summer recess, but the Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, has asked committee chairmen to review possible gun bills for consideration when lawmakers return in September.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 