LA Opera declines details on Placido Domingo investigation View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO — The Los Angeles Opera has declined to release any details of its promised investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against opera legend Placido Domingo, the company’s longtime general director, including whether it has already started.

Hours after an Associated Press story was released Tuesday detailing the accusations, the LA Opera announced it would engage outside counsel to investigate the “concerning allegations.”

Three of the nine women who accused the singer of harassment described encounters they said took place while working with Domingo at the LA organization.

LA Opera would not disclose Friday who would be conducting the investigation, how it would be carried out, when it would start or its expected duration.

Spokeswoman Vanessa Waite said the company had nothing to add beyond the statement it released Tuesday.