Sunny
100.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Oakland police cite FBI agent after gun stolen from vehicle

By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. — Officials say police issued a citation to an FBI agent last month after the agent’s gun was stolen from a parked vehicle in Oakland.

The East Bay Times reports the Oakland Police Department used a 2016 state law requiring law enforcement officers to put weapons in a lock box when leaving them in an unattended vehicle. It calls for officers who don’t use lock boxes, or other safety devices, to be cited and fined up to $1,000.

The .45 caliber gun and an FBI jacket were stolen from the agent’s vehicle in an Oakland parking lot on July 10. The weapon was later recovered.

A FBI spokesperson declined comment Thursday, citing personnel matters, and declined to provide any details about how or where the weapon was recovered.

___

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert