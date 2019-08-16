Sunny
67.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man suspected of kidnapping mom, 80, arrested in California

By AP News

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — Authorities say a man suspected of kidnapping his 80-year-old mother from a nursing home in Reno, Nevada has been arrested after a standoff in a Los Angeles suburb.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department says Roger Hillygus was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in Bellflower. Officials say his mother, Sue Hillygus, who has dementia, was not hurt.

Reno police say the woman was taken from the home Aug. 9 by her son, although he isn’t her guardian.

On Thursday night, deputies went to the Bellflower apartment and a barricade situation ensued.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports another man was arrested this week on suspicion of helping kidnap the woman. He’s identified as Stewart Handte, a former sheriff of Mineral County, Nevada.

It’s unclear if either man has a lawyer.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 