2 dead, police search for gunman in LA drive-by shooting

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Police say two men were killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles.

KCBS-TV reports the men who died were standing outside a parked car when the passenger in another vehicle opened fire Wednesday evening.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officials say the wounded man was struck a short distance away as the gunman’s car sped away. His condition isn’t known.

Officials said a handgun was used in the attack. The weapon has not been recovered, and the suspects remain at large.

