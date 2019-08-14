Clear
Report PG & E failed to deal with some trees near power lines

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO — A California utility blamed for some of the state’s most devastating recent wildfires has failed to clear away some trees that were dangerously close to power lines.

That’s according to a report from a court-appointed monitor that was made public Wednesday.

KQED News says Mark Filip found problems with Pacific Gas & Electric’s state-mandated wildfire safety program, including error-plagued record keeping.

His report to a federal judge in San Francisco says PG&E contractors failed to deal with about 2,600 trees that posed a potential threat of hitting or knocking down electrical lines — including some that were actually touching them.

PG&E says it’s taking “immediate action” to address the problems.

A PG&E power line was blamed for a November blaze that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 86 people.

