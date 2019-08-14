Sunny
Man, 18, suspected of shooting teen sister in California

By AP News

LANCASTER, Calif. — Authorities say a teenage girl was shot and killed in her Southern California home and deputies are searching for her 18-year-old brother, who they say is a suspect.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened Tuesday evening at the residence in the desert city of Lancaster.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Sheriff’s officials say her brother, Eddie Alvirez, fled with the gun. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray or black shorts and Jordan sneakers.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Officials say the girl shared a bedroom with Alvirez and another sister.

Authorities didn’t identify the girl or provide her exact age.

