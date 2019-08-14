Southern heat wave eases, but not much

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A dangerous heat wave is easing a little across the Southeast.

Forecasters say stifling heat and humidity that made it feel like it was 120 degrees (49 Celsius) in places is being replaced by slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday.

Heat alerts that extended northward into the Midwest are now limited to Gulf Coast states plus Georgia and South Carolina. Forecasters say the heat index should reach around 110 degrees (43 Celsius).

Higher temperatures are expected in central California and the southwest, where forecasters say afternoon highs could hit 115 degrees.

Baltimore’s teacher union is requesting fan donations for sweltering schools, but The Baltimore Sun reports that the district says electrical systems may not be equipped to handle it.

Alabama is limiting inmate work details because of the heat.