Dodgers seek series sweep against Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-41, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (44-74, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (11-2, 2.77 ERA) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-4, 4.94 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will sweep the series over Miami with a win.

The Marlins are 24-38 in home games. Miami has hit 99 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads them with 20, averaging one every 21.4 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 32-25 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .336 leads the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an OBP of .395. The Dodgers won the last meeting 15-1. Dustin May earned his first victory and Will Smith went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Jordan Yamamoto took his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 20 home runs and is batting .253. Starlin Castro has 15 hits and is batting .375 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 132 hits and has 90 RBIs. Justin Turner is 11-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .269 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Tyler White: (upper back), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.