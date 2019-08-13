Rep K-pop superstar group BTS will take break, but brief

LOS ANGELES — A representative for K-pop superstar group BTS says the boy band is taking a break, but it will only be brief.

A rep for BTS told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the seven-member group will take a “well-deserved vacation.” It was recently reported that BTS will head on an “extended” hiatus, but the group’s rep said that’s not the case.

BTS’s agency Big Hit Entertainment said a concert Sunday in Seoul was the group’s last scheduled performance before the group take “vacations” for the first time since their 2013 debut.

The agency didn’t say when BTS will start performing again.

BTS has a large international following and was the first K-pop act to debut atop the Billboard Album chart last year with “Love Yourself: Tear.”