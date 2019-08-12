Sunny
93.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Motorist injured when SUV plunges down Los Angeles cliff

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a motorist escaped with minor injuries after his SUV plunged off a 30-foot (9-meter) cliff onto a rocky beach in Los Angeles.

KCBS-TV reports the vehicle landed on its front end in the sand after crashing through a guard rail in San Pedro around 3 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials say the 33-year-old man was unable to climb back up the cliff to the road. Rescue crews found the man swimming in the ocean.

Officials say he was treated on a fire department boat before being taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 