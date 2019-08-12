Sunny
Man in stolen dump truck leads police on LA-area pursuit

By AP News

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — Authorities say a man who stole a dump truck was arrested after leading police on a wild chase that ended with a crash near Los Angeles.

KABC-TV says the chase began when the truck was stolen around 5:20 a.m. Monday in LA’s Highland Park neighborhood.

The driver sped north on State Route 110 and onto surface streets, eventually crashing into a car and two pickup trucks in neighboring Alhambra.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

