Uber to stop service at Ontario airport after fee increase

By AP News

ONTARIO, Calif. — Uber says it’s stopping its service at Southern California’s Ontario International Airport because of fee increases.

KABC-TV reported Sunday that the airport east of Los Angeles now charges the ride-hailing company $4 for a pickup and $4 for a drop-off. The new fees went into effect July 1.

Uber calls the charges unfair because taxi cabs and limousines are assessed a single $3 fee.

Ontario said in a statement that Lyft, Uber’s main competitor, will continue to operate at the airport.

