Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 3

By AP News

ArizonaLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Lcastro lf-cf4000Pderson rf3121
K.Marte cf-2b4010Muncy 2b5010
E.Escbr 3b4121J.Trner 3b4223
C.Wlker 1b4020Y.Grcia p1000
Flores 2b3000Chrgois p0000
Andrese p0000Bllnger 1b4221
Lamb ph1000White 1b1000
A.Avila p0000C.Sager ss4120
A.Jones rf4120Will.Sm c3123
Ahmed ss4112Beaty lf2010
C.Kelly c3010Negron cf4100
Leake p1000Ryu p2010
Swihart lf2000E.Rios 3b1110
Totals34393Totals349148

Arizona000000012—3
Los Angeles31202001x—9

DP_Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bellinger (24), C.Seager 2 (30), Will.Smith (8). HR_E.Escobar (26), Ahmed (12), J.Turner 2 (19), Bellinger (38), Will.Smith (7). SF_Will.Smith (2). S_Leake (1), Ryu (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Leake L,9-95108822
Andriese220002
A.Avila121110
Los Angeles
Ryu W,12-2750014
Y.Garcia121102
Chargois122202

HBP_by Ryu (Locastro), by Leake (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:40. A_44,619 (56,000).

