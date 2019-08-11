Sunny
86.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lyft driver suspected of raping passenger near San Francisco

By AP News

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police have arrested a Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a female passenger in the San Francisco Bay Area.

San Bruno police say the 25-year-old victim told investigators she scheduled the ride early Saturday while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the back seat.

Detectives say the driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the woman to his residence without her permission and raped her.

KPIX-TV reports the 46-year-old faces charges of false imprisonment and rape. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 