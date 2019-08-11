’Hobbs & Shaw’ repeats at No. 1 against slew of newcomers

LOS ANGELES — Audiences have helped the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” take another lap at No. 1 even with an onslaught of new movies this weekend.

Universal Pictures estimates Sunday that “Hobbs & Shaw” added $25.4 million from North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $108.5 million.

Second place went to the PG-13 rated “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” with a better than expected $20.8 million. Close behind in third was “The Lion King” with $20 million in weekend five.

Newcomer “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” placed fourth with $17 million, while the tearjerker “The Art of Racing in the Rain” opened in sixth to $8.1 million.

The Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish mob pic “The Kitchen” flopped in seventh with $5.5 million.