Angels 12, Red Sox 4

By AP News

Los AngelesBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
K.Clhun rf4320Betts rf4021
Trout cf3213Bgaerts ss5000
Goodwin ph-cf1000Mrtinez dh4010
Ohtani dh5222Travis lf4112
Upton lf4114C.Vazqz 1b5110
Thaiss 1b3110Chavis 3b5001
Fltcher 3b5020Holt 2b3120
Rengifo 2b5110Leon c4010
K.Smith c3100Brdly J cf2110
Tovar ss4111
Totals37121110Totals36494

Los Angeles300002700—12
Boston001001200—4

E_Travis (2), Upton (4), Fletcher (6). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Boston 11. 2B_Ohtani (13), Fletcher (24), Betts (30), C.Vazquez (18), Holt (9). 3B_Holt (2). HR_Trout (39), Upton (7), Travis (5). SF_Upton (4), Travis (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Heaney32-331114
T.Cole W,2-312-310002
A.Mejia1-311110
Buttrey H,191-310000
JC.Ramirez232210
H.Robles100002
Boston
Porcello L,10-9555503
D.Hernandez124421
Velazquez123210
Weber220002

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

D.Hernandez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Heaney (Bradley Jr.), by Heaney (Martinez), by D.Hernandez (K.Smith), by Velazquez (Trout). WP_JC.Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:28. A_36,390 (37,731).

