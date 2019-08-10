Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Phillies 9, Giants 6

By AP News

PhiladelphiaSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
B.Hrper rf4324Solano 2b5031
Hoskins 1b4210Slater rf4010
C.Dckrs lf5133Ystrzms ph1000
Segura ss4011Lngoria 3b5000
Ralmuto c3011Posey 1b4200
C.Hrnan 2b5000Vogt c4132
Kingery 3b4000Pillar cf4112
Haseley cf4110B.Crwfr ss4000
Smyly p1100Rickard lf3211
J.Alvrz p0000Beede p1000
S.Rdrig ph0100Bmgrner ph0000
Morin p0000Menez pr0000
B.Mller ph1010Coonrod p0000
R.Sarez p0000Gennett ph1010
Neris p0000Watson p0000
Gustave p0000
Pab.Snd ph1010
Bergen p0000
Totals359109Totals376116

Philadelphia004010400—9
San Francisco011103000—6

E_Vogt (1), Segura (14). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Segura (24), Vogt (19). 3B_C.Dickerson (1), Slater (3). HR_B.Harper 2 (22), Vogt (6), Pillar (14), Rickard (3). SB_Realmuto 2 (7). SF_Segura (2), Realmuto (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Smyly52-376434
J.Alvarez W,3-21-320000
Morin H,2110000
R.Suarez H,2110000
Neris S,20-24100002
San Francisco
Beede545527
Coonrod110000
Watson L,2-1 BS,3034420
Gustave210001
Bergen110011

Watson pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

WP_Bergen.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:05. A_36,275 (41,915).

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 