Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2, 11 innings,

By AP News

ArizonaLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
J.Dyson rf-cf5020Pollock cf4001
K.Marte cf-2b6010J.Trner 3b4000
E.Escbr 2b-3b6000Will.Sm c5011
D.Prlta lf3000Bllnger rf3000
C.Wlker 1b5020Negron lf4000
Lamb 3b3010J.Urias p0000
A.Jones ph-rf1010Muncy 2b4000
Ahmed ss5110C.Sager ss4110
C.Kelly c4223White 1b3100
Ray p2000Buehler p1000
Flores ph1010P.Baez p0000
McFrlnd p0000Kolarek p0000
Ginkel p0000J.Kelly p0000
A.Avila ph1000E.Rios ph1000
Y.Lopez p0000K.Jnsen p0000
Chafin p0000Pderson lf0000
Lcastro ph1010
A.Brdly p0000
Totals433123Totals33222

Arizona00000000201—3
Los Angeles00200000000—2

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Will.Smith (7), C.Seager (28). HR_C.Kelly 2 (16). SB_J.Dyson (25), Locastro (10). SF_Pollock (4). S_Buehler (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Ray622237
McFarland11-300000
Ginkel2-300001
Y.Lopez1-300000
Chafin W,2-212-300001
A.Bradley S,3-5100011
Los Angeles
Buehler640038
P.Baez H,19110002
Kolarek H,161-300001
J.Kelly H,52-310000
K.Jansen BS,5132202
J.Urias L,4-3231111

HBP_by Buehler (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:49. A_49,538 (56,000).

