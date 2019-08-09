Sunny
Athletics 7, White Sox 0

By AP News

OaklandChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Semien ss4000L.Grcia 2b4010
M.Chpmn 3b5121Goins 3b4000
M.Olson 1b5000J.Abreu 1b3000
Canha cf3120J.McCnn c3010
Pinder lf3112Jay rf4000
K.Davis dh3100El.Jmen lf3000
Pscotty rf4221Ti.Andr ss3020
Profar 2b4111Skole dh3000
Garneau c3012Cordell cf3000
Totals34797Totals30040

Oakland110000050—7
Chicago000000000—0

DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 5. 2B_Profar (17), Garneau (5). HR_M.Chapman (25), Pinder (11), Piscotty (11). SB_Ti.Anderson (16).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Fiers W,11-3730008
Diekman100002
Soria110001
Chicago
Detwiler L,1-351-342244
J.Ruiz12-300011
J.Fry024420
Osich231102

J.Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Detwiler (Pinder), by Fiers (J.McCann), by Fiers (J.Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:50. A_18,318 (40,615).

