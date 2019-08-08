Mostly cloudy
79.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Body of California man is recovered from Lake Havasu

By AP News

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say the body of a California man has been recovered after he apparently drowned in Lake Havasu.

Witnesses say a man jumped off a 30-foot cliff about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, landed wrong in the water and didn’t resurface.

Divers recovered the body about three hours later.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the man was identified as 28-year-old Dane Jay Shields of Havasu Lake, an unincorporated community in San Bernardino County, California.

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation into the death is ongoing.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 