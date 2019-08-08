Sunny
91.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Uber loses $5.24B in 2Q after post-IPO stock payouts

By AP News

Uber loses $5.24B in 2Q after post-IPO stock payouts

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Uber lost $5.24 billion in the second quarter after making huge stock-based payouts in the months following its stock market debut.

The ride-hailing giant said Wednesday it paid $3.9 billion in stock-based compensation and expenses during the quarter. It also paid $298 million in stock and cash to drivers to show appreciation in connection with the IPO.

The loss per share including those expenses totaled $4.72.

Uber’s revenue rose 14% to $3.17 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of $2.03 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion, on average.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters he expects the losses to diminish in coming years while the company invests aggressively. He says there’s no doubt the business will eventually become profitable.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 