LA Galaxy add goal-scoring F Cristian Pavón from Argentina

CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy have acquired high-scoring forward Cristian Pavón on loan from Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

The Galaxy announced the move Thursday after months of negotiations for the Argentine international.

The 23-year-old Pavón played for Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto with Boca Juniors. The forward has 28 goals and 32 assists in 108 first-team appearances since joining the club in 2014.

The Galaxy have desperately needed another impactful offensive player alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic since top winger Romain Alessandrini injured his knee in April. After a strong start to their first season under Barros Schelotto, the Galaxy have lost nine of 14 to drop from second to fifth in MLS’ Western Conference standings.

Only three MLS teams have scored fewer goals than the Galaxy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports