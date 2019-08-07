California governor pardons Vietnamese immigrant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has pardoned a Vietnamese immigrant facing possible deportation for a gang crime he committed 15 years ago.

Newsom on Wednesday granted clemency to 37-year-old Quoc Nguyen of Santa Clara County, who was imprisoned for a 2004 assault with a deadly weapon but never had another arrest.

Newsom’s office says Nguyen supports his elderly mother and deporting him could harm his family.

A pardon may help but doesn’t automatically prevent someone from being deported. It doesn’t erase a conviction but does emphasize the person’s rehabilitation.

Newsom also pardoned six other people for mainly low-level drug offenses. All were convicted more than 15 years ago. One, 67-year-old Susan Burton, is a noted East Los Angeles activist who created transition homes to help women released from prison re-enter society.