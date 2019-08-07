Sunny
$600K worth of meth found during California traffic stop

By AP News

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Authorities have arrested a driver after finding 67 pounds (30 kilograms) of methamphetamine in his car during a Southern California traffic stop.

The Ventura County Star reports Wednesday that a sheriff’s deputy pulled the car over around 2 a.m. last Friday in Thousand Oaks and a K-9 search uncovered $600,000 worth of meth in the car.

The newspaper says Oscar Guadalupe Sainz Ponce of Hemet was wanted on a warrant for driving with a suspended license. He now could face drug charges.

It’s not immediately known whether the 49-year-old has an attorney.

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com

