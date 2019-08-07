Mostly sunny
2 dead in small plane crash at Southern California airport

By AP News

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Authorities say two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed at a small Southern California airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the homebuilt Express Series 2000 crashed Wednesday under unknown circumstances just short of a runway at Camarillo Airport.

Gregor says two people were on board. Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Rich Macklin says two people died at the scene about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Macklin says there was no fire. Television news footage showed the plane broken apart in a grass field.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

