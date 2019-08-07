Sunny
Southern California police looking for attempted kidnapper

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California are looking for a man who fled after an unsuccessful attempt to kidnap a teenage girl who fought him off.

Riverside police responded to a call Tuesday around 8 a.m. about a possible kidnapping attempt.

Police say a teenage girl was walking on a sidewalk and was approached by a man in a parked vehicle.

The man grabbed the girl and attempted to force her into his vehicle, striking her with a metal object.

She was able to fight him off and run away.

The man then got into his four-door pickup and fled.

