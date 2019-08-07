Drug crackdown launched in notorious San Francisco district

SAN FRANCISCO — Seventeen federal law enforcement agencies are launching a yearlong crackdown on a notorious area of San Francisco where open drug use has been tolerated for years.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Wednesday that the federal government is targeting the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood with arrests of drug traffickers as the first step in cleaning up a roughly 50-block area he says is “smothered by lawlessness.”

The crackdown comes as California has become more tolerant of casual drug use after voters reduced penalties for cocaine and heroin and legalized marijuana.

Anderson said open drug use is imperiling elderly and school-age children who live in an area where housing is cheaper than other parts of a city struggling with income inequality.

He says the drive won’t target the neighborhood’s huge homeless population.