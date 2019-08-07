Sunny
Hiker found dead in Santa Monica Mountains

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. — A woman who reportedly became separated from a group of hikers was found dead in the mountains above Malibu.

The death was discovered Tuesday at Circle X Ranch, a former Boy Scout camp in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Eric Hatlee tells the Los Angeles Times a call from someone in the hiking group reported the woman had been missing for about two hours.

A deputy found the woman and attempted to resuscitate her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

