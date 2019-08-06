Barnhart leads Reds homer barrage in 8-4 win over Angels View Photo

CINCINNATI — Tucker Barnhart hit two of Cincinnati’s five home runs, Aristides Aquino included one among his three hits and came up with a clutch catch as the Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their two-game interleague series.

José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot, helping Cincinnati overcome home runs by Justin Upton and Mike Trout and send the Angels to their sixth consecutive loss, matching their season-worst losing streak.

Barnhart hit solo shots into the right field seats in the sixth and eighth innings for his first career multi-homer game, giving him eight homers this season and three in the last three games.

Anthony DeSclafani (7-6) allowed five hits and four runs with three walks and five strikeouts in 5 1-3 innings to collect the win, the Reds’ third straight and fourth in five games.

Amir Garrett had three strikeouts in 1 2-3 innings. Michael Lorenzen, Robert Stephenson and Lucas Sims each recorded an out in an eighth inning delayed 54 minutes by rain.

Aquino went deep into right-center field to make a backhand catch of pinch-hitter Kole Calhoun’s bases-loaded two-out bid for extra bases in the eighth.

Upton hit a three-run homer in the first. The Reds answered against José Suarez with Eugenio Suárez’s solo homer and Iglesias’s game-tying two-run drive.

Aquino started Cincinnati’s three-run fifth with a shot to center field for his second homer since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. DeSclafani and Nick Senzel added RBI singles for a 6-3 lead.

Suarez (2-3) set season highs by giving up six runs and 10 hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings. The Angels rookie left-hander is winless in seven starts since his last win on June 15.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Noé Ramirez (viral infection) threw a bullpen on Tuesday and could be sent on a rehab assignment this weekend.

Reds: Aquino hit the padded wall in foul territory down the right-field line fielding Fletcher’s first-inning leadoff single, but he made the play and came up firing to second. Aquino stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Dillon Peters (2-0) is coming off pitching 7 2-3 innings at Cleveland on Friday, the longest outing of his career and the longest by a Los Angeles pitcher this season.

Reds: LHP Alex Wood (1-0) is 3-2 with a 2.86 earned-run average in six career starts and three relief appearances against the Cubs.

