Sunny
95.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UC Regents to pay $1.5M in hostile work environment case

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles jury has ordered the University of California Board of Regents to pay $1.58 million to a woman who alleged co-workers made harassing and racially charged comments.

The verdict was announced Tuesday by lawyers for Nicole Birden, who worked as a phlebotomist at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica.

Birden, who is African American, claimed her colleagues created a hostile work environment by using racial slurs, making disparaging remarks about her skin color and tampering with blood specimens that Birden had drawn.

An email to UC officials seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 