2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at California care home

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been fatally shot at an elderly care facility in suburban Sacramento in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide.

Sacramento County sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding said the husband and wife who died Tuesday were in their 60s and both had dementia or memory-related problems.

Deterding said officials believe one of them killed the other and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound but didn’t say whether it was the husband or wife who carried it out.

The wife lived at Aegis Living Carmichael, an assisted living facility in Carmichael, a suburb east of Sacramento. A weapon was found in the room.

Employees of the facility called emergency responders, who summoned sheriff’s deputies.

A phone message left for officials at the facility was not immediately returned.

