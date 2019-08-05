Mostly cloudy
San Diego officer facing underage sex charges found dead

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police sergeant charged with seeking sex from a minor has been found dead after failing to show for a court hearing.

Police say Sgt. Joseph Ruvido missed Monday’s arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police went to his Carmel Valley home and found the 49-year-old dead.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of his death.

Ruvido, a 21-year veteran of the force, was arrested last month after authorities received a tip from Crime Stoppers.

He was suspended from duty without pay and faced charges of arranging a meeting with a minor with sexual intent and attempting lewd acts on a minor between the ages of 14 and 15.

Authorities haven’t said whether the alleged crimes involved an actual minor or an undercover officer.

