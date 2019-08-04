Sunny
Indians 6, Angels 2

By AP News

Los AngelesCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Goodwin lf4110Lindor ss3112
Trout cf4010Mercado cf4111
Ohtani dh4000C.Sntna 1b4120
Pujols 1b4021Puig rf3010
K.Clhun rf3111Jo.Rmir 3b4110
Fltcher ss3000F.Reyes dh4000
Thaiss 3b3000Kipnis 2b3223
Rengifo 2b3000R.Perez c4000
Stassi c2000Luplow lf4020
Walsh ph1000
K.Smith c0000
Totals31252Totals336106

Los Angeles000100100—2
Cleveland10112001x—6

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Cleveland 8. 2B_Goodwin (20), Trout (26), Puig (17), Jo.Ramirez (26), Luplow 2 (13). HR_K.Calhoun (25), Lindor (20), Mercado (9), Kipnis (11). SB_Puig (16), Kipnis (6). SF_Lindor (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Barria L,4-532-353336
Bard1-311100
JC.Ramirez331103
H.Robles2-311110
L.Garcia1-300000
Cleveland
Bieber W,11-4952208

Bard pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:00. A_26,099 (35,225).

