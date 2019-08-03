Clear
79.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crew end Quakes’ 4-game win streak with 1-1 draw

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gyasi Zardes tied it with a header in the 65th minute and the Columbus Crew ended the San Jose Earthquakes’ four-game winning streak with a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Zardes was wide open at the top of the 6-yard box when he headed down Luis Díaz’s cross. The Crew (7-14-4) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Magnus Eriksson opened the scoring with a penalty kick for the Quakes (11-7-5) in the 41st minute. San Jose was awarded the penalty due to a hand ball in the area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 