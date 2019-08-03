Sunny
83.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Researchers hope cameras will shed clues on coyote behavior

By AP News

ATLANTA — A system of cameras is being set up in north Georgia in hopes of capturing images of coyotes and learning more about them.

WABE Radio reports that researchers with the Atlanta Coyote Project are working with partners across the nation to study the effects of coyotes and urban wildlife in metro Atlanta.

Berry College professor Chris Mowry says 40 cameras — from Zoo Atlanta to Milton, Georgia — will be soon be in place.

It’s part of a partnership with the Urban Wildlife Information Network of Chicago.

Researchers say the cameras will allow Atlanta Coyote Project to make comparisons about wildlife in Atlanta and across North America.

WABE reports that several other organizations are involved from cities such as Denver; Los Angeles; Austin, Texas; and Madison, Wisconsin.

___

Information from: WABE-FM, http://www.wabe.org/

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 