O’Rourke to visit inmates inside California’s San Quentin

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is planning to visit San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to meet with inmates and have them lead him on a tour of the facility.

During the rare peek behind bars for a White House hopeful, O’Rourke will spend part of his time on Saturday with inmates who are close to finishing their sentences. He’ll discuss ways to improve the “re-entry” process into society and to combat recidivism.

The former Texas congressman will also conduct an interview with “Ear Hustle,” a podcast produced by inmates inside what is California’s oldest prison.

President Barack Obama visited a medium-security facility for male offenders in Oklahoma, in July 2015, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot inside a federal prison.