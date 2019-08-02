Sunny
Driver held after car crashes into home after 2 gunfights

By AP News

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Authorities are holding a driver they say was involved in a car-to-car gun battle and another gunfight with a San Bernardino police officer before crashing into a home.

Nobody else was hurt in the wild incident that started shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say two separate officers were detaining suspects when they saw people in two cars shooting at each other over a 4- to 5-mile stretch of roadway.

Someone in one car fired at one officer, who released the person he was holding and fired back.

The car then crashed through a home and into the dining room.

The injured driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police say it’s not immediately clear whether he was wounded in the car shootout or by police.

