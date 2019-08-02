Sunny
Bill would expand health care options for Native veterans

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A bill introduced in Congress would expand health care options for Native American veterans.

New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall and California Rep. Ro Khanna announced the bill Friday. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has signed on as co-sponsors.

The measure would allow the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to reimburse about three dozen health care facilities in 19 states for services provided to Native veterans in urban areas. California has more urban Indian health centers than any other state.

A reimbursement system already exists for about 185 hospitals and clinics run by the federal Indian Health Service or tribes in more remote areas. Udall’s office says those agreements helped more than 9,300 Native veterans last year.

Census figures show about three-quarters of Native Americans live in urban areas.

