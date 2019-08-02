Catcher Jonathan Lucroy designated for assignment by Angels

CLEVELAND — Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who returned from a concussion and broken nose Wednesday following a home plate collision last month, has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.

Lucroy was bowled over at home plate by Houston’s Jake Marisnick on July 7. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and missed 18 games. Lucroy was 2 for 4 against Detroit in his final game with the Angels.

The 33-year-old Lucroy batted .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games. He signed with the Angels in December.

Catcher Max Stassi, acquired from Houston on Wednesday, has been added to the 25-man roster. Left-hander Adam McCreery cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.

