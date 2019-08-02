Sunny
Gilroy man arrested after Facebook shooting threats

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Police say a 40-year-old man was arrested after he made threats that apparently referenced the deadly shooting at a California food festival.

Gilroy police say Friday that Jose Pinon had posted “my goal is to kill 500, not three” on Facebook, a reference they believe is to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting that killed three people and wounded 13.

Capt. Joseph Deras says police did not seize any weapons from Pinon’s home Thursday and do not believe he was planning an attack. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Authorities say they still do not have any indication of a motive that prompted gunman Santino William Legan to open fire at the festival. Legan was shot and killed by three Gilroy police officers within a minute.

