The Latest Motive still sought in California shooting

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a deadly weekend shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival (all times local):

5 p.m.

Authorities say they’re still working to determine the motive for a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California that left three people dead.

Authorities also said Thursday that 13 people were wounded, an increase of one from the previous count.

At a news conference, FBI special agent in charge John Bennett said about 100 agents from around the country are trying to determine the motive or even an ideology for 19-year-old Santino Legan, who opened fire at the weekend fair southeast of San Francisco.

He was shot to death by three Gilroy police officers.

The investigation includes profilers and agents checking social media.

Bennett says it still appears that Legan picked his targets at random.

Bennett says investigators are making progress clearing the crime scene at the festival, which was held in a huge park. But he says they must account for every bullet fired and other details.

People who took photos or videos of the attack are being asked to contact investigators.

2:51 p.m.

Two gunshot victims who survived a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California say they saw the shooter from an obstacle course and were running away when they were hit.

Brynn Ota-Mathews said Thursday a bullet is lodged in her liver. Her friend Gabriella Gaus said she felt like she was being pinched or burned when she was shot.

Authorities say they are still working to determine the motive of gunman Santino William Legan, who was killed by police about a minute after opening fire at the festival.

Three people, including two children, died and a dozen others were wounded. Several remained hospitalized.

The young women spoke at a news conference at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose before Ota-Mathews is discharged.