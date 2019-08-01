Brewers, streaking Yelich set for matchup against Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers (57-52, third in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (61-48, second in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.89 ERA) Athletics: Daniel Mengden (5-2, 4.85 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee’s Yelich puts 18-game hit streak on the line against Athletics.

The Athletics are 34-23 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 171 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads them with 23, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Brewers are 24-28 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 178 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads them with 36, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 4-2. Jordan Lyles earned his sixth victory and Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Brett Anderson took his seventh loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 53 extra base hits and is batting .261. Matt Olson is 9-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 36 home runs and has 81 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 10-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .188 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 10-day IL (hip), Josh Phegley: 10-day IL (undisclosed).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: day-to-day (shoulder), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.