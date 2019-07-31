Sunny
Brewers 4, Athletics 2

By AP News

MilwaukeeOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Cain cf5111Semien ss4110
Yelich rf5011Martini lf3000
Braun lf4020M.Chpmn 3b3001
Gamel pr-lf0100M.Olson 1b3010
Grandal dh4110K.Davis dh4010
Hiura 2b3010Canha cf4000
Mstakas 3b3011Grssman rf4000
Pina c3000Hrrmann c3120
Thames 1b4000Pinder ph1000
Arcia ss4120Barreto 2b2000
Profar ph-2b2021
Totals35493Totals33272

Milwaukee101100010—4
Oakland001000100—2

E_Lyles (3). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Yelich (22), Braun (20), Hiura (11), Moustakas (23), Semien (27), M.Olson (15), Herrmann (3), Profar (15). HR_Cain (8). SF_M.Chapman (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Lyles W,6-7531124
Albers H,6110002
Jeffress H,12121101
Ju.Guerra H,13100011
Hader S,24-26110000
Oakland
Bre.Anderson L,9-7783303
Trivino2-311131
Wang1-300000
Soria100001

WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:56. A_14,864 (46,765).

